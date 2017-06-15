Gifts for dad

By: Bill Hanson

The Sportsmen's Report

The premier outdoor store is right here in Rohnert Park, the Sportsmen’s Warehouse ttps://storelocator.sportsmanswarehouse.comv. 707-585-1500 They carry an amazing amount of merchandise for the outdoors man, like myself; they do not carry things that have to do with sports that involve hitting a ball. When you visit their web site be sure to download the Father’s Day flyer.

Another great source of ideas for the outdoor father is the Out Door Pro Shop on Redwood Drive. This is one of the most comprehensive fishing stores in the north bay and it’s right here. The staff there will help you select just the right thing for dad, the selection is staggering. You will also get hooked up with booking agencies to set up that dream fishing trip or for dad to go on a most excellent local fishing charter. Contact them: https://www.outdoorproshop.com v. 855-588-8033

The B-2-gun store in Cotati is a leader in guns and gun related merchandise. The helpful staff there will give you usable advice on gun safety and the right gun for dad. https://www.b2guns.com/ 707-794-0890 Be aware that it takes two weeks to do a required background check before you can take dad’s gun home. I’m sure staff there will send home the box to wrap and put under the Father’s Day tree.

One thing that resonates with dad is doing things with those short people who made him a dad in the first place. One excellent opportunity is to visit the Sturgeon Saw Mill near Occidental. More than ten years ago a group of volunteers working with the Sturgeon family, many of whom still live on the mill property, started a restoration project. The steam powered mill is now operational, this year the public ‘Steam Up’ days has been expanded to four weekends a year. This weekend is one of those, Saturday and Father’s Day they will be open for visitors. It starts at ten and goes until three. There is a picnic area with burgers and dogs available or not. The drive is short, thirty minutes from home, the price is good, FREE! Dad and kids will go home with great memories and maybe a freshly forged coat hook from the Blacksmith workshop. http://www.sturgeonsmill.com/ v. 707-829-2479 The mill is at 2150 Green Hill Road. Although the address is listed as Sebastopol and Occidental it is very near the convergence of Graton road and Occidental road. No need for a reservation just go. The mill is under the shade of tall redwoods; the weekend is supposed to be very hot.

If a gift is not high on your list, consider a donation in his name to the M.O.M.S. group. This is a group of mothers, including sisters, brothers, grandma, etc. who work hard to provide goods to active military personnel. This group of dedicated women work all year to assemble donations, then box up and send them to soldiers. One of the great things they love to receive is coffee, single serve packets that can be taken into the field. Another favorite is cookies, last year the Girl Scouts sent, wait for it...GS cookies. The soldiers loved them, it reminded them of home and that folks back home care. This part is less obvious as a Father’s Day gift, feminine hygiene products, hard to believe that the service does not provide all that they need. Lady soldiers also love to receive make up and other beauty and personal beauty products. M.O.M.S. president Meredith Capella noted that the organization is working to expand the services and ‘care packages’ and would appreciate your help. Go to: www.moms-sonomacounty.org/ v. 707-659-moms (6667) you can also donate on their Facebook page. A new, creative way to donate is to go to Amazon ‘Smile’ the next time you shop and click through to MOMS .5% of your purchases go directly to the organization. Meredith said they are expanding their goals to include counseling for loved ones back home who are worried sick about their soldier. They could use help organizing and developing this effort. “We need to add to our list of people who are passionate about what we do and are willing to help us do what we do. We can also use help sorting and storing donations, our next Care Package mailing will be in the fall.”

Your support is sure to put a smile on dads’ face.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.