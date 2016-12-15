Getting one last glimpse of Weaver’s Wonderland

By: Dave Williams

Christmas display still drawing fans after all these years

They’ve been coming from all over this year for one last look at Scott Weaver’s Winter Wonderland display.

Weaver announced this is the final year of his famed Christmas light display, featuring dozens of Disney characters and the newly introduced Star Wars characters. The display on Cielo Circle in Rohnert Park has attracted thousands of people each year, and this one is no different. On Saturday night, Weaver’s cul de sac was rife with people taking in the awesome spectacle. Finding a parking spot proved a challenging task.

“It’s sad that he won’t be doing this anymore, but I know it’s a lot of work,” said Jenell Troxel of Petaluma, who is a former Rohnert Park resident. Troxel said she used to live around the corner from Weaver.

Benjamin Perry, from Irvine in Southern California, and his family (including young two sons and a daughter) were visiting friends in Sacramento last weekend and decided to alter his return route home just to get a glimpse at Weaver’s home.

He learned of the Weavers’ home by watching him win the “Christmas Lights Challenge” on ABC a couple years ago.

California around Christmas time, that would definitely be a stop I’d make,” Perry said. “We were in no hurry to get back home and the kids are absolutely blown away by this.”

When informed this would be the last time this display was up…

“Thank God I didn’t wait another year or two,” Perry said. “Anyone who’s into Christmas should get a chance to see something like this…it’s amazing.”

Jonathan Westphal, from Coffee Park in Santa Rosa, had a similar reaction.

“It’s disappointing because we’re just starting to have kids and this is something we’d definitely would take them to every year,” said Westphal, whose children are 3 and 2. “But one thing that’s nice is seeing people putting lights up again, which means people are starting to be able to afford doing things like this.”