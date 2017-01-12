Getting educated in the concept of space rocks out of this world

By: Bill Hanson

The Sportsmen's Report

At the monthly meeting of the local rock club, the Santa Rosa Gem and Mineral Society (SRGMS), the featured speaker was J. Michael Santos. His business card reads “Star Struck Meteorites.” He said he was born at a very early age. At 5-years-old his family visited the famous Meteor Crater Park in Arizona (meteorcrater.com). He remembers being star struck for the first time.

An adventurer with a “get- ‘er-done” attitude toward life, Michael has lived, worked and prospected the globe in search of his many interests. Now in semi-retirement, he focuses on his first love; he collects and sells meteorites.

He is also the go-to guy for the educational aspects of understanding space rock that make it to earth. Who knew some meteorites were part of our moon, Mars and other planets and can be identified as such by modern science. Meteorites are also classified by whence they came – from the rocky surface of a planet, the mantel or the liquid core. The origin often dictates the mixture of composites within a specific body. Stone/iron means rust/oxidation is a risk and safeguards must be taken to preserve your specimen.

Some have little or no stone/iron and are less apt to oxidize. Some are mostly nickel, and they retain their shape and integrity without rusting.

A few of the samples on his table were pristine examples of those that entered our atmosphere tumbling or without a change in attitude. In those you see a tell-tale conical shape as the pebble streaked in to land on earth’s surface. Holding one, your heartbeat quickens as you imagine where it is from and how it came into your hand. To get a visual overview of this amazing subject do a Google Image search for meteorites.

There are pictures of the different specimens as well as crosscuts of meteorites revealing their amazing guts and the complex geometric patterns some have. Michael says the bible of understanding meteorites is “Rocks from Space,” by O. Richard Norton. Michael displays and sells samples (the ones he is willing to part with) at rock and gem shows. His early shows this year are Feb. 18-19 at the Antioch Club, followed on Feb. 25-26 at the Vallejo Club. Michael loves to talk with people about his passion and business. He says, “It is my pleasure to help you acquire specimens that will fit both your interests and budget.” Email him at jmichaelsantos@aol.com.

Rain brings comfort

On the home front, the rain is truly a comfort. Consider a field trip to the International Sportsmen’s Exposition (ISE) at the state fairgrounds (Cal Expo) in Sacramento. Most everything will be indoors, with more stuff than you can see in two days. The show dates are Jan. 19-22, with great parking and a reasonable entry fee.

Go to Google search, look for sportsexpos.com and drill down to their Sacramento show site. There you will find directions, information, show times, lecture schedules and other features you may find helpful.

There are also numerous classes on many kinds of fishing, hog hunting, deer, turkey and a multitude of other special programs from local and national experts.

Truly a one-of-a-kind show for the sportsmen. There are many guides who will be happy to help you book that dream hunting or fishing trip.

January is also a good time to plan for clam digging. The daytime low tides are coming up. Tomales Bay is outstanding, and you might consider driving north to dig the famous razor clams near Eureka…a very different experience than the horse neck clam here.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.