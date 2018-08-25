Get your hula on for the Penngrove luau

The 9th Annual Hawaiian Luau will be held in Penngrove Sept. 8 at Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St., from 3 p.m. on with dinner at 5 p.m. This event will include dinner and entertainment by the Taimalietane Islands of Polynesia troupe and island dress is encouraged. Penngrove Social Firemen’s talented volunteer chefs will serve kalua pork, yams, Hawaiian rice, Asian salad, Hawaiian chicken and dessert. Head chef is Kim “Luana” Hanson with Kathryn “Kalea” Wickstrom and Stanley Pronzini.

You may enter a drawing for a Hawaiian vacation for two which is a six-day, five-night trip for two at Honua Kai Resort Hotel in Kaanapali, Maui, air and car are included. Raffle tickets are $10 each or six for $50. Proceeds help the non-profit Penngrove Social Firemen to maintain and improve Penngrove Park and Clubhouse. Penngrove Social firemen was formed more than 50 years ago to support the community. The non-profit group owns and maintains the Penngrove Park and the Penngrove Community Clubhouse so everyone may enjoy the venue.

Tickets are $25 for adults. $10 for children ages 6-12. For pre-sale contact JavAmore Cafe, 10101 Main St., Penngrove or call 707-794-1516. For more information, contact www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org.