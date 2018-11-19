Get musical instruments back into homes

By: Irene Hilsendager

Seeing and smelling smoke the last few days, brings back very bad memories to the community. Smoke and particles are falling around us from a fire that is 180 miles away from us. The air is smoke filled and children keep asking how soon will the fire arrive and how many hours will it take? Fundraisers have been held for a year and still many are without housing and necessities. Now we come upon another problem. So many in the community are talented musicians and lost their musical instruments in the fires.

This is where Prairie Sun Recording and the musicians of Sonoma County are stepping in to bring to the public a benefit concert of live music. “Out of the Fire” a CD of mostly original music was created to help heal survivors of the 2017 fires. Mooka Rennick, owner and founder of Prairie Sun Recording explains about the project, “This is about musicians helping musicians.”

The album features dynamic Sonoma County musicians Sarah Baker, Voker Strifler, Danny Sorentino, Eki Shola and Johnny Campbell, who each wrote songs for the album along with popular entertainers Levi Lloyd, Allegra Broughton, Doug Jayne, Willy Jordan and Zero. “The Fire Choir”, a group of talented singers who, along with all other people involved in the project, donated their time and talent on the album. The new compilation album, “Out of the Fire” will feature 11 songs performed by local musicians. “Out of the Fire” creates a rich and compelling story of rising out of the ashes. The Peace and Justice Center, which is a 501 (3) C, Sally Tomatoes and all of the musicians, engineers and mastering has been donated free of charge.

Many lost their homes and businesses in the Tubbs fire last Oct. and they have faced a daily battle each day, but one thing is for certain, music is their healing grace that keeps them going. When the trials and tribulations get them down, they all turn to music which comforts, heals and inspires. Through all of the devastation there is always hope and an idea was formed.

Prairie Sun’s producer, Mooka Rennick, along with engineer and musician Allen Sudduth, who also lost his home in the fire and musician Sarah Baker decided to have a fund raiser which will benefit those who lost musical instruments in the inferno. The fundraiser will include a silent auction, a no host bar and a raffle. CDs, t-shirts and posters will also be available for sale.

The “Out of the Fire” concert will be held Dec. 2, at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park from 1 to 7 p.m. The price of admission is very reasonable. $10 donation or $25 for VIP tickets for food and admission.

This event will raise funds to replace and repair instruments and equipment lost or damaged in the fires of 2017 to celebrate the community working together to help survivors heal. If you wish to apply for an instrument or equipment replacement or repair, please visit the website at OutoftheFireBenefit.com and fill out an application.

All proceeds go to the Out of the Fire Benefit Trust Fund, a non-profit organization whose stated mission is to return as many instruments and audio equipment to the survivors of the Sonoma County fires as possible.

For additional information go to www.outofthefirebenefit.com or www.eventbrite.com/e/out-of-the-fire-benefit-concert-silent-auction-tickets-51321407712.