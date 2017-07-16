Get connected with Next-Gen hearing aids

By: NAPS

By Carol Meyers, Au.D.

(NAPS)—You may have heard about wireless hearing aids but aren’t sure what they can do for you or someone you love who’d like to hear better. In fact, there are many advantages to being able to stream audio directly into your hearing aids, as “John” discovered.

He had been frustrated with his old hearing aids. He still struggled to hear phone callers clearly, and when eating out in noisy restaurants with large groups of friends, he often found it hard to keep up with conversations. He also wanted a hearing aid that offered great hearing and direct audio streaming without being tethered by a wire or having to use an intermediary device.

His hearing care professional, “Linda,” suggested hearing aids made for iPhone with Bluetooth connectivity. They connect the wearer’s ears to each other, to an iPhone and to a hearing care professional.

She showed him how to install two user-friendly apps. The first would serve as a sophisticated remote control that could also build a personal profile of John’s hearing over time, similar to a fitness tracker, so he could see when he was being exposed to noisy environments that could further damage his hearing.

The other app was even smarter. Linda explained, “With this app, I can help you get used to your new hearing aids faster than ever. You’ll receive structured listening lessons that you can follow at your own pace. You can send daily feedback on your experience with the hearing aids. And we can communicate through its chat function to address any issues on the spot, so you don’t have to see me in person for help with minor issues.”

John especially liked having easy user guides available via the app to address small issues without needing to make a follow-up appointment. One time, when meeting an old school friend at his favorite restaurant, John felt that he couldn’t hear as well as he had expected. He quickly messaged Linda via the app. She was able to look at his hearing aid settings and remind him to adjust the volume, so he could enjoy the rest of his evening.

John also opted to try out a television audio streamer compatible with his new hearing aids. Once it was hooked up to his television, he could stream Dolby Digital TV audio directly into his hearing aids without needing to wear an accessory.

However, what impressed John the most about his new hearing aids was being able to hear his surroundings better when he was out for his morning run. Even when talking to a running partner, he remained fully aware of traffic sounds.

Learn More

For further facts on hearing better, go to www.signiausa.com.

• Dr. Meyers is an Educational Specialist for Signia. She is responsible for the training and education of hearing care professionals and for planning and executing online courses, including The Expert Series for hearing care professionals. Dr. Meyers dedicated more than 25 years to clinical practice, during which time she attained a comprehensive understanding of diagnostics, hearing aid technology, and how to address the communication needs of individuals.