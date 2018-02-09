Get active for a healthy heart

By: Family Features

(Family Features) While heart health and how to prevent heart disease are important topics, many people in the United States, including Hispanics and Latinos, remain at risk.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 23 percent of Hispanics and Latinos in the United States have high blood pressure, which can lead to stroke if untreated, and nearly 9 percent have heart disease.

However, you can lower your risk for heart disease in a variety of ways, and one of the most important is by becoming physically active. National guidelines recommend at least 2 hours, 30 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week for adults, like brisk walking where your blood gets pumping and you are a little breathless. If you find yourself short of time, you can incorporate physical activity in small chunks, such as three 10-minute intervals per day, and still achieve some heart health benefits.

How Moving More Helps

When done regularly, physical activity can give your entire body – not just your heart – a boost. Getting your heart rate up and breaking a sweat can:

•Strengthen heart muscles

•Improve blood flow

•Lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels

•Help control weight

Ways to Become More Active Every Day

In addition to working toward at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week, it’s important to avoid being sedentary, when possible. You can do that by making choices that build activity in your day. Some examples include:

•Taking the stairs

•Printing to the printer farthest away from your desk at

work

•Getting off the bus or subway one stop early

•Parking in the farthest space from the door

•Walking around while you are on the phone or having

walking meetings

•Being active with your children, including playing out

doors

•Planning a vacation that includes physical activities

•Playing soccer or taking a Zumba class with friends in

stead of meeting up for drinks or a meal

•Putting on some music and dancing

Check with Your Doctor

Certain physical activities are safe for most people. However, if you have a chronic health condition such as heart disease, arthritis or diabetes, talk with your doctor about the type and amount of activity that is right for your health.