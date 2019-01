The Sonoma County History & Genealogy Library, 725 Third St., will host an open house from 4-8 p.m. Jan. 9 to celebrate its recent renovations.

The effort was paid for by Measure Y, a one-eighth-cent sales tax approved by Sonoma County voters in 2016.

The library opens at 10 a.m. Mon.-Sat. It closes at 9 p.m. Mon. and Wed., 6 p.m. all other days. It is closed Sun.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2QPCKrH.