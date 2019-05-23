Feature of the Week
May 23, 2019
Gegan, an educator of 32 years retires

By: Irene Hilsendager
May 24, 2019

Barbara Gegan hails from Pacifica in San Mateo County on the coast of the Pacific Ocean and between San Francisco and Half Moon Bay. Pacifica was incorporated in 1957 and is spread along a six-mile stretch of coastal beaches and hills in north central California. This gives a clue that Barbara was a surfer as Rockaway Beach is a scenic location and is well known as a popular surfing destination. She attended high school at Oceana High graduating with the class of 1977.

For her higher education she attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1982 studying Environmental Systematic Biology. Barbara also attended Northern Illinois University to receive her Masters Outdoor Teacher education and Chico State University to gain her teaching credentials. 

Gegan is a naturalist and is involved in the San Mateo Outdoor Education Program. Other than being an educator, Barbara is also a seasonal Park Ranger at Alcatraz and Mount Rainier. 

Barbara’s teaching years were spent at Lucerne Elementary School teaching eighth grade for seven years. Ten years were spent teaching eighth grade at Monte Rio School and was an excellent teacher for math and science at Creekside Middle School (now Lawrence Jones Middle School) for six years and ending her career at Thomas Page Academy, teaching for nine years.

Her retirement plans sound fun, educational and fantastic. She intends to be a seal watch volunteer, and be a volunteer teacher for the Thomas Page Academy school garden. In the fall she intends to visit the East Sierra’s to watch the fall colors. Next year in Feb. she will journey to Baja to check out the whale lagoon. May of 2020 she will take a trip to Yosemite and along these journeys she will adopt a dog and cat.