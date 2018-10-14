Game filled with action

Technology High School hosted Credo High in a local volleyball match October 2nd. They played five games full of action. Gryphon Julia Anderson spikes the ball, Titan Annie Brassfield counters with a one-handed bump that was headed out of bounds before her team-mate Carlyn Laughlin, who was selected Player of the Match by her coach for saves like this one, redirected it toward the net with a one-handed bump of her own and finally her team-mate Kaylee James, who had been running back to try and save the ball herself, elbow bumped the ball over the net for one of many amazing volleys between the two teams. Credo won the match 3-2, but WOW what a match!

Robert Grant