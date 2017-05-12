News
May 12, 2017
Gabriella stole the show

May 12, 2017
Rancho Cotate senior pre-prom

When your older brothers, Logan Reese and Ryan Law, seniors at Rancho Cotate High School, get all dressed up and head out for pre-Prom photos, Gabriella Reese, 4, decides to dress up as well so she looks pretty when she has pictures taken with her “friends”.  Here, Gabriella poses with big brother, Logan and some of their friends on Saturday at the Green Music Center prior to everyone leaving for Rancho’s Prom.  Every little girl should be made to feel like a special princess once in their lifetime and she got her moment that day.

Jane Peleti

 