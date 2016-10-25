GMC to host diverse shows in November

Sonoma State University's Green Music Center continues its fifth anniversary season with three diverse programs in the month of November.

November programming begins with the return of Grammy nominated educator and champion of the Golden Age of Song Michael Feinstein on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m., in Weill Hall. A master interpreter of the Great American Songbook, his live performances, recordings, and songwriting make him an all-star force in American music.

Schroeder Hall dives into the world of film and music on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, at 3 p.m. with Aggressive Loop Productions (ALP). Through the use of rock band dynamics, improvisation and laptop electronics, this Berlin-based band transforms the 1927 silent film “Berlin – Symphony of a Great City” to create a symbiosis of shiver, goose bumps, and passionate electro-noise-ambient-sound.

The sounds of the Vienna Boys Choir help to usher in the holiday season on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, at 3 p.m., in Weill Hall. A centuries old tradition, their angelic voices and generosity of spirit are sure to get you in the festive mood with classics like The Little Drummer Boy and Deck the Halls.

Tickets are available by calling 1 (866) 955-6040 or by going to gmc.sonoma.edu.