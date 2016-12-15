GMC sets January entertainment lineup

Sonoma State University's Green Music Center kicks off the new year with an impressive lineup of diverse programming. With artists ranging from seasoned professionals like Garrison Keillor (Jan. 21) to emerging artists like Wei Luo (Jan. 22), January is a portrayal of the distinct talent that frequents the Green Music Center.

The Mastercard Performance Series resumes on Friday, Jan. 20, as the celebrated pianist Emanuel Ax returns to Weill Hall for an evening of Schubert and Chopin. The following night, Saturday, Jan. 21, radio personality Garrison Keillor will entertain the crowd with his unparalleled blend of charisma, wisdom, comedy and music.

The master storyteller talks about life after “A Prairie Home Companion” and offers insight from his life journey. The weekend ends as Sundays at Schroeder presents the stellar young piano whiz Wei Luo on Sunday, Jan. 22. Beginning lessons at age 5, Luo has since built an impressive resume, winning multiple competitions including first prize in the 11th Chopin International Competition.

Completing the month is the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio, Sunday, Jan. 29. After four decades, this trio of internationally acclaimed soloists continues to dazzle audiences with their technical mastery, expressive depth, and magnetism to the concert stage.

Tickets are available. Call 1 (866) 955-6040 or go to gmc.sonoma.edu.