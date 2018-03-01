Future Chefs events at Lawrence Jones school

While healthy eating can be a challenge for kids and parents, K-8 school students in the Cotati- Rohnert Park Unified School District will use their creativity and culinary skills to make Healthy Asian Fusion recipes in nutrition partner and Quality of Life Services provider Sodexo’s 2017 Future chefs challenge.

The national initiative, which is in its sixth year, was created to get students thinking about making healthy food choices while also encouraging them to get active and creative in the kitchen. The CRPUSD students are joining over, 2,600 other students representing more than 1,300 Sodexo-serves school sites in 30 states nationally. Thirty five 4th and 5th- grade students submitted healthy Asian Fusion recipes and the 10 best were selected to participate in the district-wide finals event. Finalists will prepare and present their creations before being assessed on criteria including original, taste, ease of presentation, kid friendliness and use of healthy ingredients. CRPUSD joins 256 school districts across the country holding future Chefs events throughout the month of March. The winning student from each participating district will be considered for regional finalist awards and the selected regional finalist will vie to become one of five national finalists competing for the public’s vote on SodexoUSA.com. The site of this competition is the Lawrence Jones School, 5151 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. The competition starts at 3:30 to 6 p.m. and the judging is at 5:15 p.m. For more information, call 707-479-8735.