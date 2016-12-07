Fuscaldo gets 300th win at SSU

Jackson Gion came off the bench with a team-high 15 points as the Sonoma State University men’s basketball team held off a late rally by host Cal State L.A. to win 78-75 on Dec. 3 at the Eagles Nest in Los Angeles.

The win by the Seawolves (5-2, 1-0 CCAA) marked a milestone 300th win at Sonoma State for 23-year head coach Pat Fuscaldo, who now has 330 wins in 26 seasons as a head coach overall, including the three seasons he spent at Notre Dame de Namur (1991-94).

The previous night, however, the Seawolves were on the wrong end of a 75-51 score against Div. I UC Santa Barbara at the Thunderdome in Santa Barbara.

Nathan Molony-Benjamin was the lone Seawolf with double-digit points, scoring 10 points off the bench while shooting a perfect 4 for 4.

Women’s volleyball

Sonoma State University volleyball senior middle blocker Rachel Andrews was selected to the Div. II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Second Team All-West Region on Nov. 29 and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-West Region Team on Nov. 30. Andrews is ranked No. 13 in the nation and leads the CCAA with a hitting percentage of .379.

Women’s soccer

Three SSU women’s soccer players were selected on Dec. 1 to the 2016 National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) Women’s Soccer All-West Region Team. Junior defender Cecilia Sifuentes and sophomore midfielder Miriam Bloom garnered First Team All-Region accolades while junior forward Sara Van Wagoner earned a Second Team nod.

Sifuentes, from Alameda, also earned D2CCA All-West Region honors this year, both All-Region honors are a first for her career. Sifuentes was one of the anchors of the SSU defense that was ranked No. 14 in the nation in goals against average and 15th in the nation in shutout percentage. An All-CCAA Second Team selection this season as well, Sifuentes scored a goal and added two assists in 18 games played.

Bloom, a native of Encinitas, captures her first-career All-Region honor after tying for second on the team with 10 points, netting two goals and assisting on six others. Bloom was the Seawolves' lone representative on the All-CCAA First Team this season following her freshman season in 2015 in which she earned an All-CCAA Second Team award.

Van Wagoner, also a two-time All-CCAA Second Team performer, earns All-Region honors for the first time in her career. Van Wagoner, a native of San Jose, led the team with 12 points (two goals and a team-leading eight assists).

Men’s soccer

SSU junior defender Eric Alvarado and senior midfielder Armando Coronel were named to the 2016 National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) Div. II Men’s Soccer All-West Region Team on Dec. 1. Alvarado, who also earned D2CCA All-Region honors this season, was selected to the NSCAA All-West Region Second Team and Coronel was a Third Team pick.

Alvarado, from Escondido, earns his first-career NSCAA All-Region honor as one of the anchors of the SSU defense that ranked 14th in the nation in goals against average. An All-CCAA Second Team selection this season as well, Alvarado tied for second on the team with four goals, all of which came on penalty kicks; he was a perfect 4 for 4 in penalty kick attempts.

Coronel, a native of Sebastopol, snagged his first-ever All-Region award after scoring three goals and assisting on another for the Seawolves in 2016.

He was also the Seawolves' lone representative on the All-CCAA First Team this season; it is also his first All-Conference award of his career.