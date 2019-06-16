Funeral fraud

Have you considered prepaying for funeral arrangements to alleviate your family from the burden on your behalf? Consider these risks before calling the local funeral home: Anytime you pay for services in advance, you run the risk of not receiving what you paid for. A funeral home may go out of business or may not honor the arrangement for any number of reasons. Funeral homes are required to provide an upfront, detailed price list. Before prepaying, get a written contract that shows exactly what you’re buying and make sure you (and your family) understand what is included. Finally, check your state’s regulations to find out if you are protected if the funeral home goes out of business.

