Funeral fraud

News Briefs
June 16, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
News Briefs Volunteer’s corner News Briefs News Briefs Friday drawings Discharged hazardous waste in K section PG&E expanding weather station and high def camera network Fundraiser for Divine Nov. 4 June is Elder Abuse Awareness month News Briefs Volunteers Public education on pedestrian traffic laws Save the date for pancakes Helicopters to patrol electric lines News Briefs Second closure of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Grant scams News Briefs August 10 6th St. Playhouse to audition dogs for Sandy in Annie A. G. Becerra protecting women’s access to birth control Bauman shares tips for allergies Wanted felon arrested News Briefs August 3 News Briefs Oct. 5 Local news briefs Groundwater fee under consideration So. C. Sheriff’s office releases personnel records Sonoma County permit office relocates News Briefs August 31 Santa Rosa man receives life sentence in RP burglary March is Try Transit Month Safe medicine disposal program Call on Newsom to help struggling homeowners Aging concerns? Call (707) 565-INFO News Briefs Work from home scams Trying to steal truck News Briefs Educate yourself on signs of abuse News Briefs A transfer of firearms in California Arrests made at checkpoints Tax tips for consumers Tech support refund scam News Briefs August 24 E. Jones best company Thompson urging to submit artwork Summer lunch is back for Sonoma County children Volunteer's Corner Legislation helps people with disabilities move back home Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Californians traveling get fully vaccinated for measles Sonoma County Airport expands options with Uber access News Briefs September 7 On line dating scams Four grant programs open for applications News Briefs Fake check scams News Briefs, Volunteer's September 7 SweetPea needs volunteers Raley’s agrees to settlement Summit promotion Cotati spring curbside cleanup 17 new laws took effect on Jan. 1 Winter weather, illness drastically impacting blood supply USCIS gives free training on how to apply for citizenship Recruiters needed Sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint Governor Newsom commended on wildfire safety measures Rental assistance programs remain on track despite Government shutdown Sonoma State ranked as one of the best colleges for transfer students Kidnapping scam alert Help survivors Upcoming traffic alert Homelessness is on the rise among the elderly Sonoma County Rental Assistance Programs continue Brush pile burning at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park Industrial work death in RP Sen. Dodd introduces wildfire vegetation management plan New 2019 firearms laws The fight moves to protect transgender serving in the military Caltrans offers safety tips for winter driving Laguna Wastewater Treatment Plant impacted by flooding CTE Foundation support workforce pipeline Reversal drugs to combat opioid crisis Wildlife Rescue relies on interns DA Ravitch issues notice: Looters and price gougers will be prosecuted Obesity in Sonoma County SMART recommended to receive for $12.6 million grant Wine Entrepreneurship Program now accepting applications Be aware of lewd conduct at Petaluma Shopping Center Dodd promotes free tax assistance Stone to retire Art show features local artists The inability of students to afford food Gold Ridge will not be corp. yard $20,000 donated to wine industry at SSU Vehicle fire near Tech Middle School Former Walmart employee arrested for thefts from store Deputy arrests intoxicated RP driver on drugs, weapons charges Those prohibited from possessing firearms Reporting requirements for new California residents Mother-son pimping and pandering duo sentenced

Funeral fraud

June 14, 2019

Have you considered prepaying for funeral arrangements to alleviate your family from the burden on your behalf? Consider these risks before calling the local funeral home: Anytime you pay for services in advance, you run the risk of not receiving what you paid for. A funeral home may go out of business or may not honor the arrangement for any number of reasons. Funeral homes are required to provide an upfront, detailed price list. Before prepaying, get a written contract that shows exactly what you’re buying and make sure you (and your family) understand what is included. Finally, check your state’s regulations to find out if you are protected if the funeral home goes out of business.

Be a fraud fighter!  If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.

Visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork  or call the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 1-877-908-3360 to report a scam or get help if you’ve fallen victim.