Fundraisers up your alley?

California Programs for the Autistic, a nonprofit based in Santa Rosa, is seeking someone with experience with WordPress to help update their website and create online fundraising opportunities. The organizations are also looking for someone who can research and plan some fundraising events and find grant opportunities. Grant writing experience is a plus. Those who are interested must be able to commit between five to 10 hours a week. For more information, contact Karen Farnsworth at cpa@sonic.net.