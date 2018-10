Support the local hometown girl, Stephanie Divine, who was recently diagnosed with stage three breast cancer with lymph node involvement. Your donations will help fund chemotherapy, surgery and all medical costs associated with her battle.

A pasta feed fundraiser will be held at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park from 12 to 4 p.m. Presale tickets are $20 or $25 at the door. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com or email fordivinesake@gmail.com.