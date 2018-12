Eight-Year-Old Connor Follain is trying his new balloon sword on his mother Regina and his six-year-old sister Leila who is obscured by the hilt at the Cotati Shop and Stroll event. The Cotati tree lighting will take place Fri. Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. in La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Dec. 15 there is a free breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. and again at 10:30 a.m. Check with the city to make sure it is not sold out. Check out all of the goodies, carolers and Santa. Free.

Photo by Robert Grant