Seven-year-old Cody Livingston, right, and 8-year-old Isabella Lafaro, center, look on to see how 5-year-old Sophia Lafaro is making her Pac Man game at the Cotati Winter Break Camp. The camp, open on weekdays, runs next week from Jan. 2-6 in the Thomas Page Room of the Ray Miller Community Center, 216 E. School St. in Cotati. Robert Grant