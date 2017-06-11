Fun after school

Dana Harrison, senior at Rancho Cotate High School, may need the assistance of a “walker” to help her skate, but that didn’t stop her from getting out on the floor at Cal Skate and enjoying herself during Senior Skate Night on Tuesday, May 30. The seniors enjoyed a variety of activities during Senior Week, May 30 they picked up their cap and gowns during school break and lunch, and then that night they had Skate Night. On Wednesday, May 31 they had their Senior Picnic at “S” Park and enjoyed some great food from Grandma’s Kitchen and the US Army Recruiters were there with activities for the kids to do. Thursday, June 1 the kids had their mandatory graduation practice and that evening they had their Senior Sunset, movie night in Cougar Stadium. All the events had real good turnout, the seniors enjoyed spending some quality time together during their last week together.

Jane Peleti