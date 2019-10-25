Lifestyle
October 25, 2019
Fun Facts

October 25, 2019

It’s not really a Hashtag

Those of the Twitter generation call it a hashtag. Those from the ‘pre-Twitter’ dinosauric era will call it the pound sign or number sign. Both are correct, yet neither is technically correct. The correct official name of the tic-tac-toe looking sign is an “Octothorp.”

Who is Willis Carrier?

Who is Willis Carrier? Depending on where you live, you may think about him year around or you may only think about him during the summer months. Carrier was an engineer who gets the credit for creating the modern-day air conditioner. He was standing on a Pittsburgh train platform in 1902 when inspiration struck him.

The Dalai Lama’s real name

The Dalai Lama is the spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhism. However, that is a title, not a name. So, what is the real name of the 14th and current Dalai Lama? That would be Tenzin Gyatso and he just turned 83 years old on July 6.

A Boy Named Sue

The song “A Boy Named Sue” was made famous by music legend Johnny Cash. The song, which was recorded at the San Quentin State Prison concert on February 24, 1969, was released as a single in July of that same year. The person who wrote the lyrics for that song was also a famous and known name. So, who wrote this popular song? The answer would be Shel Silverstein, a poet and writer who wrote children’s books such as The Giving Tree and Where the Sidewalk Ends.

Kiss a donkey

In the medieval days of Germany, they had an interesting way of curing a toothache. They would kiss a donkey. You read correctly. Somehow, the dentists of back then convinced their patients to kiss a donkey whenever they had a toothache.

Monkeys go bald too

Yes. Just like male humans, male monkeys go bald too. Not only do they lose hair, but they also lose the hair on top of their head. Some zoologists believe that the baldness can make them more attractive to their female counterpart.