From tractors to golf carts–Penngrove lights up the holiday

By: Stephanie Derammelaere

On December 17, the Penngrove Social Firemen will host a holiday parade of lights featuring decorated tractors, farm vehicles, trucks and any other vehicles participants would like to include.

The tradition was started last year and was spearheaded by Kim Hanson, owner of JavAmore Café in Penngrove. Her daughter had the idea after attending the Geyserville lighted tractor parade.

“She suggested we do something like that here in Penngrove because there are so many tractors and so much farm influence here,” says Hanson. “I thought this would probably be received quite well and it was.”

Last year there were 54 participants and several hundred spectators and Hanson anticipates it to be bigger this year, as word of the parade is getting around. Last year the parade was organized in a matter of days and, through social media, word spread quickly.

“Last year there were tractors and big rigs with trailers attached to them,” says Hanson. “There was Santa on a Harley. Some guy had a golf cart that towed a wagon. One guy had a motorized vehicle and then behind it towed a little train made out of plastic barrels that his family could sit in. They were all connected like a train and decorated with lights. People were quite inventive. Everyone has been asking all year long, ‘are we having it? When is it going to be?’ Now everybody is very excited.”

The community event is open to any participant, as long as they are lit up and safe. Participants are asked to meet an hour early at Penngrove Park, and to register ahead of time. However, individuals showing up the night of the event will not be turned away, as long as they sign a liability waiver. There is no fee to enter, no numbers, no judging, no announcers and no prizes – just good family fun.

The parade will run from 6 to 7 p.m., rain or shine and Hanson is working with the county to close Main Street for the duration of the parade. The train is also not scheduled to run through the town at that time. Spectators can park on Old Redwood Highway or at Penngrove Elementary School, which will open up their main lot from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. for the event.

“It was super cold last year but everyone had so much fun,” says Hanson. “I think more so this year, people need it more than ever, to bring some joy.”

To register for the event, go to JavAmore Café or contact Kim Hanson for your entry form at 794-1516 or email, mrsjjava@hotmail.com .