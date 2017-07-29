News
July 29, 2017
From the Publisher’s desk:

By: Yatin Shah
July 28, 2017

As the publisher and owner of the Community Voice Newspaper, our goal is to provide communities with local news, sports, happenings around town and the latest breaking news on our website: www.thecommunityvoice.com.

Our columnists are folks who are affiliated with local businesses or guests who contribute to our newspaper.

The columnists’ views do not represent the views of the Community Voice Newspaper.

Our column writers include:

Jud Snyder, our long time Coffee Grounds writer.

Thomas Elias, gives his own point of view on current politics. He is also a syndicated writer and appears in over 100 newspapers throughout California.

Police Chief Brian Masterson will always inform you on public safety.

Darrin Jenkins, City Manager and Don Swartz, Assistant City Manager will keep everyone informed as to what is or will be happening in Rohnert Park.

Mary Grace Pawson has joined the Rohnert Park Development Services Department and will report on any new developments.

Irene Hilsendager is always digging for history and historical articles of when Rohnert Park, Cotati and Penngrove were just starting out as incorporated cities.

If anyone wants to submit their concerns, please send your comments to letters@thecommunityvoice.com.