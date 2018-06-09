From softball to baseball, an interview with Kayli Worden

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

Dynamic athlete, 16-year-old Kayli Worden, has been playing softball ever since she was a little girl; however, up until recently she has traded her fist-sized softball for a spot as second basemen on the Technology High School boys’ baseball team. And what sets Worden apart from her teammates is not her gender, but her ability to be a dynamic player, fast learner and passionate personality.

In this indepth interview with Worden, learn about how she first got into sports and what makes her tick as a dynamic baseball player. To view the video, click the link below.

https://youtu.be/t5az2UJu8Zc