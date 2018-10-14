Friday drawings

The RP Community Services Department will have four Facebook Live drawings each Fri. during Oct. to promote its first Halloween Carnival. The drawing will take place each Fri. at 12:15 p.m. on Facebook Live, with winners needing to call 707-588-3456 by 5 p.m. the following Tues. to claim their prize. To enter the drawing visit the Halloween Carnival event page at facebook.com/events/22228932334567824 and mark as “Going”. One prize per person.

The Halloween Carnival is Oct. 27, 12 to 5 p.m. at the RP Community Center, 5401 Snyder Ln. There will be a DJ, costume parade, magician, games, crafts, food and refreshments.