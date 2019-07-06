Free workshop for adults 60+

Register for a free workshop for adults age 60+ on how to make an affordable housing application stand out among others. Listen to a panel of affordable housing experts Fri., July 19 from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Department of Human Services Employment and Training Division, 2227 Capricorn Wy., Suite 100, Santa Rosa.

Learn how to do housing application strategies, quick housing guide for Sonoma County, rental resume and property manager letter of introduction templates and affordable rental property listings.

Register online at aaahousingworkshop.eventbrite.com, by email at aaa@schsd.org or by phone at 707-565-5930.