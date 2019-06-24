Free seminars for disabled veterans and surviving spouses claim benefits

American veterans with disabilities and their surviving spouses can get in-depth information about government benefits at free monthly seminars held at the Sonoma County Veterans Service Office (VSO), 3725 Westwind Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Rosa.

Call (707) 565-5960, to register for the seminars, held on the following Wed.:

Veterans Non-Service Related Disability Pension Seminar, 1st Wed. of the month from 2 – 4 p.m.

A needs-based benefit for wartime veterans age 65 or older with limited or no income, who have a permanent and total non-service-connected disability.

Veterans 100 percent Service-Related Disability Seminar, 2nd Wednesday of the month from 2 – 4 p.m.

New benefit for veterans rated at 100 percent, permanent and total disability, or with individual un-employability due to a service-related disability.

Surviving Spouse Pension Seminar, 3rd Wed. of the month from 2 – 4 p.m.

Also called a Death Pension, this is a tax-free monetary benefit, payable to low-income, un-remarried, surviving spouses of a deceased wartime veteran.

To meet in-person with VSO staff about veteran’s benefits, visit our Santa Rosa office during drop-in hours, Mon.-Thurs., between 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m., or, starting July 9, visit our Petaluma office by appointment on Tues. or Thurs. The main Veterans Service Office is at 3725 Westwind Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Rosa. The second office, the Human Services South County Center, is at 5350 Old Redwood Highway North, Suite 100, Petaluma.

If you have just a question or two, call us during business hours, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at (707) 565-5960.

The Sonoma County Veterans Service Office (VSO) helps U.S. veterans and their families apply for federal, state and local government benefits available due to their military service. These benefits may include medical care, funds for education, housing and benefits for a deceased veteran’s family.

The VSO is part of the Sonoma County Human Services Department Adult and Aging Division, which division offers a variety of services and programs for older adults, people with disabilities, veterans, their families and caregivers. Learn more at sonomacounty.ca.gov/Human-Services/Adult-and-Aging or call (707) 565-5900.