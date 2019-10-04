Free parking for retired, active military for Veterans Day weekend

In honor of Veterans Day, military members and veterans will receive free parking at all Sonoma County Regional Parks for the upcoming holiday weekend. Active duty, veteran and retired military personnel and their families will be able to visit county parks and trails with a special pass that waives the regular $7 day-use parking fee from Friday, Nov. 9, through Mon., Nov. 12.

Visitors requesting passes will be asked to show a valid military identification card, a Veterans Affairs card, a veteran’s identification card, or an honorable discharge record. Sonoma County residency isn’t required.

With support from the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, Regional Parks is offering the Veterans Day weekend pass for a fifth year and in collaboration with the Sonoma County Human Services Department.

Passes are available in advance of the holiday weekend at the following locations, during business hours Mon.-Fri.:

• Sonoma County Regional Parks’ main office, 2300 County Center Drive, Suite 120A, Santa Rosa

• Sonoma County Veterans Service Office, 3725 Westwind Blvd., Santa Rosa

Passes also are available at the staffed entrances to Spring Lake, Doran and Ragle Ranch parks from Sat., Nov. 3, through the holiday weekend.

In addition to the Veterans Day pass, Regional Parks offers a year-round distinguished veterans day-use pass, which provides free parking to disabled war veterans, former prisoners of war and Congressional Medal of Honor recipients.

For more information, contact Regional Parks at (707) 565-2041.