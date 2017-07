The free lunch location has changed! Beginning Wednesday, July 5th, we will serve free lunch to anyone 18 and under at La Plaza Park, Cotati, Monday-Friday between 12 and 12:30 p.m. Please tell your friends, family, or anyone who could benefit from this great service. Each meal includes a protein, fruit, vegetable and milk. There is no paperwork required. Just show up and enjoy a free lunch! For more information, please call 707-665-4222.