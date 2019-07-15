Free legal clinic open

On July 15, Root and Rebound, an Oakland-based re-entry advocacy firm, is hosting a free Reentry Legal Clinic for people with criminal records in Ca. The clinic offers an opportunity for attendees with an arrest or conviction record to speak on-on-one with lawyers about their legal rights.

For full record-cleaning services, attendees should bring a government-issued photo ID, a copy of their criminal record (or RAP sheet) and any other paperwork related to their legal questions. The clinic is open to anyone with a criminal record.

The Sonoma Clinic will be held Mon., July 15 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Sonoma County Indian Health Project, Inc., 144 Stony Point Rd., Santa Rosa. To RSVP call 510-279-4662.