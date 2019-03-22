Free job fair matches local employers and job seekers

Sonoma County employers from all industries can meet qualified job seekers at a free local job fair hosted by Sonoma County Job Link and the Workforce Investment Board (WIB). Both job seekers and employers can sign up to attend the Wed., April 17 job fair, held 11 a.m.–2p.m., at Job Link, 2227 Capricorn Way, Suite 100, Santa Rosa.

A special area of recruitment will be for jobs in Sonoma County’s hospitality industry. Jobs available in local hotels, restaurants and wineries include managers, chefs, staff supervisors, event planners, guest services, bartenders, wait staff, housekeeping and more.

For more information, contact the Job Link Business Services team at (707) 565-8079 or joblinkbusinessgroup@schsd.org.

Job seekers can register online by April 15 to attend the free fair. To prepare to meet with employers, job seekers are encouraged to attend a pre-fair workshop Tues., April 16, 8:30 a.m.–noon, at Job Link. Complete the Workshop Registration application online.

For more information about Job Link’s many, year-round, services for employers and job seekers, call (707) 565-5550 or visit sonomawib.org. To talk with staff in person, visit Job Link, 2227 Capricorn Way, Suite 100, Santa Rosa, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sonoma County Job Link offers a one-stop employment and training services for employers and job seekers. Job seekers have access to job search and career development services, labor market information and resources and referrals. With federal funding, Job Link provides training and intensive job search activities to eligible individuals. Employer services include help posting job openings and recruiting qualified candidates.

The Sonoma County Workforce Investment Board (WIB) brings together leaders from business, economic development, labor, education, community-based organizations and public agencies to promote and support an integrated workforce development system to ensure Sonoma County’s economic vitality and quality of life. The WIB is a policy body that provides oversight to Job Link, federal Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act programs, and special grants. You can get more information about Job Link and the WIB at www.sonomawib.org.

Sonoma County Human Services Department