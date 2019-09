The Free Lacrosse Clinics are from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at M Park. No equipment is needed for new participants. This is for K-8th grade boys and girls who are interested in just coming out to learn about Lacrosse. The SSU Women's Lacrosse Team will also be volunteering to help. These free clinics will take place Sept. 20, Oct. 4, Oct 18, Nov. 1, and Nov. 15. Join the Rancho Cotati Lacrosse Club and play some Lacrosse.

Lacrosse Registration is now open. Visit www.rancholax.org for details