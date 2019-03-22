Free LGBT awareness training for caregivers

Community
March 22, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Transgender Day of Visibility Credo students demand strong environmental action One Planet Youth Summit and Credo High School Penngrove buries time capsule Free job fair matches local employers and job seekers Nor Cal Aging, Disability and Advocacy Expo Community Events Calendar March 22, 2019 through April 4, 2019 Volunteer's Corner Senior center prom SSU to sign landmark commitment to sustainability Rohnert Park Democratic Club Hub Cyclery celebrates another year Mayor Belforte reads at Monte Vista Community Events Calendar October 5, 2018 through October 18, 2018 Community Events Calendar January 11, 2019 through January 24, 2019 Transgender day in the square Let’s talk Turkey Recipes sought for B’nai Israel cookbook Community Events Calendar March 15, 2019 through March 28, 2019 Community Events Calendar September 28, 2018 through October 11, 2018 Community Events Calendar December 28, 2018 through January 10, 2019 Welcome to a new year of reading and writing Looking through the glass at Arch’s for 55 years Community Events Calendar August 31, 2018 through September 13, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 19, 2018 through November 1, 2018 Local author donates to Wildfire Relief Charities LIME Foundation partners with local organization Volunteer's Corner Gore in tune Community Events Calendar October 12 through October 25 Over 100 volunteers wrapping toys Community Events Calendar January 4, 2019 through January 17, 2019 Event volunteers needed JavAmore, Caprara’s Pizzeria hold fundraiser Save Rancho Adobe FPD Sonoma Clean Power partners with Uber Homeless veterans receive greatest gift Volunteer's Corner Art students big on art RP Expressway improvements Remo is ready for dessert SSU’s Sakaki names Griffin-Desta as new Chief of Staff Haute Flash takes the stage Artists showing off their works Community Events Calendar August 10, 2018 through August 23, 2018 Get your hula on for the Penngrove luau A day at Thomas Page Academy Elves clowning around Burton Recreation Center gets a new look Parkour Speed competition Community Events Calendar September 14, 2018 through September 27, 2018 Pastis visits the Ranch A Cotati home has the Christmas spirit 2nd Annual Sweethearts Fairytale Dance Grand opening at Acme Burger Bands and DJs playing great music in Cotati Photo exhibit by Penngrove artist sheds light on disability community Free Advance Care Planning workshop Jan. 15 SSU Outreach and events coordinator changes Cycle Without Limits in action again at SSU Future leaders of the community Cotati’s early morning breakfast Cotatians turned out in droves Sat. to celebrate Oliver’s Market 30th anniversary party Bark After Dark: Dinner and auction to help save animals Enrollment event at SC airport Would you make a great foster parent? RCHS ‘sold out’ crab feed A new student center in RP Community Events Calendar August 24, 2018 through September 6, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 26 through November 8 Community Events Calendar November 9 2018 through November 22 2018 Rohnert Park students to learn bike safety Genealogy library hosts open house in Santa Rosa NorCal Honor Band accepts Analy High School musicians Apply to represent So County’s older adults CPI North Bay fire recovery Sonoma Raceway hosts food drive American Sign Language and police departments Volunteer's Corner Community Events Calendar January 18, 2019 through January 31, 2019 Community Events Calendar February 1, 2019 through February 14, 2019 SSU to screen ‘Big Sonia’ to honor Holocaust and Genocide survivors Photography Show Newest report finds new growth on rare Cotati albino Chimera Tree The work behind “The Art of Resistance” SRS has affordable family concert, Jan. 27, 3 p.m. RP Health Center ensures all children in school district receive dental care Volunteer's Corner Volunteer’s Corner Cross and Crown Church reaches the big 50 Community Events Calendar September 21, 2018 through October 4, 2018 A Veteran remembers Veterans SSU to buy 90-unit Petaluma complex for workforce housing Decker waves the baton at a concert Richard Crane fourth graders harness the wind Collaborating Together for Peace It’s “American” History It takes a village to honor its past Veterans story Mark Weston Volunteer's Corner Young accepts ‘prez’ of the RP Historical Society Community Events Calendar December 21, 2018 through January 3, 2019 Residents give high marks to Cotati living A new strategy for the Cotati Chamber of Commerce The Native Daughters host CA Admission Day Veterans Day 2018, Rick Norman Community Events Calendar November 23, 2018 through December 13, 2018 A lighter, brighter Cotati Vandalism at Gold Ridge Community Center Community Events Calendar December 14, 2018 through December 27, 2018 Community Events Calendar January 25, 2019 through February 7, 2019 Community Events Calendar March 8, 2019 through March 21, 2019 Discrimination and bullying in our schools Volunteer City of Cotati offers Thanksgiving week fun for kids Saving on energy and giving youth jobs DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Volunteer's Corner Community Events Calendar February 8, 2019 through February 21, 2019 Rancho Cotati Rotary Club visited Thomas Page Academy RP Founders’ Day Oct. 6 30 years for Danny's vacuum shop Volunteer’s corner Home Instead partners with local businesses Large affordable housing project breaks ground in Rohnert Park Is your Carbon Monoxide detector chirping? Volunteer’s Corner RP celebrates “I Heart RP” Feb. 10 The Rohnert Park Sister City Committee is in full swing Backpack drive event this Sunday Who you going to call? Adapting to the weather changes SC Public Library Foundation needs directors Athena sits in ‘artsy’ Cotati Community Events Calendar December 7, 2018 through December 20, 2018 Cotati hosts award dinner Volunteer's Corner SC nonprofit arts and culture generates $80.4 M Community Events Calendar November 2, 2018 through November 15, 2018 Multiple Commission, Committee and Board appointive terms expire Dec. 2018 – We have seats to fill! Community Events Calendar November 30 through December 20 Volunteer's Corner Coffee with Cotati cops ‘Just Between Friends’ mega kids’ event Community Events Calendar September 7, 2018 through September 20, 2018 SAY launches One Cold Night Devil Pups set a new goal Celebrate the holiday season responsibly  Tips for a Grinchless holiday season Church of the Oaks crab feed Feb. 8-9 Miss SC Scholarship competition Kenneth Bradley, a local photographer showcasing Community Events Calendar August 17, 2018 through August 30, 2018 Staying safe on our local trails North Bay Construction Corps receives statewide recognition Don’t be a victim of a charity scam Be a resource for fire survivors Poetry Out Loud Sonoma County contest Community Events Calendar March 1, 2019 through March 14, 2019 Service dog dreams come true for heart attack survivor 20/30 club & Kohl’s outfit students Annual Sonoma County hunger index: 1/3 of residents went hungry in 2017 Volunteer's Corner Fun-filled Cotati stroll Celebrate Black History Month Heavy rain takes toll on drivers Garbage rate increase may keep compostable materials in county Sonoma County reads ‘Kindred’ Be a resource for fire survivors STEM at SSU Community Events Calendar February 15, 2019 through February 28, 2019 Japanese Internment Remembrance Day Community Events Calendar August 3, 2018 through August 16, 2018 A warm day with dancing and good food Community Events Calendar November 16, through December 6, Volunteers needed to ring a bell Volunteer's Corner Volunteer's Corner  Senior art show registration for artists age 60+ Mobility is freedom…with a Purple Heart truck run Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Rotary District 5130 provides multiple fire relief grants A New Coalition: Forming alliances for barn owls Seniors are targets for telescammers CTE Foundation invests in local schools Our invisible but critical water source SSU named one of the nation’s “Most promising places to work” Community Events Calendar February 22, 2019 through March 7, 2019 New Entrepreneur in residence at Sonoma State University Sonoma County STEAM Showcase Cross and Crown celebrates 50th Anniversary Monthly CalFresh benefits to arrive March 1 Explore foster parenting talk Feb. 25 Crew does a fine job Clover Sonoma supports free concerts for youth SSU Library presents ‘Alchemia’ exhibit Volunteer's Corner

Free LGBT awareness training for caregivers

March 22, 2019

Caregivers are invited to improve their skills by attending one of eight, free, LGBT+ Awareness Trainings through Nov. hosted by the IHSS Public Authority, Sonoma County Area Agency on Aging, SAGECare and LGBTQ Connections. The free program will train and certify 180 care providers about the needs of LGBT+ older adults and LGBT+ adults with disabilities.

The first four-hour class will be Thurs., April 11, from 9-11am, at the Adult & Aging Division in Santa  Rosa.  Pre-registration is required online at ihss041119.eventbrite.com.

The training helps care providers that work for IHSS, private agency homecare and assisted living or skilled nursing facilities improve services for Sonoma County LGBT+ seniors. Clients of local senior service agencies and facilities will be informed that they can choose a caregiver who completed the training and are credentialed by SAGECare. The only national LGBT aging cultural competency training program, SAGECare is part of the advocacy group SAGE.

Additional dates and online registration links are:

Thursday, May 2, 1–5 p.m., Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Dr., Petaluma. Register:ihss050219.eventbrite.com.

Thurs., May 16, Noon–4 p.m., Adult & Aging, 3725 Westwind Blvd., Santa Rosa. Register:ihss051619.eventbrite.com.

Thurs., June 6, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Employment & Training Division, 2227 Capricorn Way, Santa Rosa. Register:ihss060619.eventbrite.com

For more information about the trainings and caregiver certification, visit sonomacounty.ca.gov/Human-Services/Adult-and-Aging/Area-Agency-on-Aging/LGBTQ-Older-Adults, or call the Area Agency on Aging at (707) 565-5700.

The trainings were developed because LGBT+ older adults face different challenges than other caregiver clients. “LGBT seniors are five times less likely to access the mainstream health, housing and social services that are available to other seniors,” says Adult & Aging Division Director Paul Dunaway of Sonoma County’s Human Services Department. “While most service providers say their services are open to everyone, unless they are intentional about implementing LGBT inclusive practices, they are leaving out this often hidden and underserved population.”

Says LGBTQ Connection Program Director Ian Stanley Posadas, “There are an estimated 47,000 lesbians, gay, bisexual and transgender seniors living in Sonoma County. Even if you don’t know us as LGBT, we are your neighbors, your grocery clerks, your teachers, contractors, nurses, counselors, bank tellers, letter carriers. We are your children, your parents and also your grandparents.”

Both of the county’s partner agencies bring vital skills and expertise to this training. “We are thrilled to be partnering with the Sonoma County Area Agency on Aging to bring this important training to service providers in Northern California” says Tim Johnston, SAGE’s director of National projects. “Training is the foundation of person-directed care, and we hope this program can have a positive impact on LGBT older adults in the county.”

Adds LGBTQ Connection’s Posadas, “Building a vibrant community where we all feel more connected, understood and welcome is at the heart of what we are about. LGBTQ Connection is thrilled to be a partner in this collaboration to bring visibility and awareness to the needs of Sonoma County’s LGBTQI older adults.”

To learn more about the many Adult & Aging Division services and programs for older adults, seniors and disabled residents of all ages, visit sonomacounty.ca.gov/Human-Services/Adult-and-Aging-Division.

For information about other local services for older adults, visit the Sonoma County Senior Resource Guide, www.sonomaseniorresourceguide.org. The searchable online guide is in English and Spanish.

Sonoma County Human Services Department