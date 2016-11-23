Free Bookmobile unveils schedule for the holidays

The Free Bookmobile of Sonoma County is giving away books to those in need in the community. Volunteers are needed for book donation drivers who can promote give-away events in their neighborhood. Those who are interested should contact Stacy at srupper1723@yahoo.com.

The Sonoma County December free bookmobile schedules are:

• Dec. 2: Cotati Tree Lighting Ceremony, La Plaza Park, 5-8 p.m.;

• Dec. 10: Santa Rosa, SR Marketplace, Kawana Springs Road, 9:30-11:30 a.m.;

• Dec. 10: Kenwood, Kenwood Market, noon-1 p.m.;

• Dec. 10: Glen Ellen, Post Office, 1:30-2:30 p.m.;

• Dec. 10: Boyes Hot Springs, Fiesta Center, 3-5 p.m.;

• Dec. 17: Larkfield, Santa Rosa Farmers Market, Luther Burbank Center, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.;

• Dec. 17: Cotati, Oliver’s Market, 2-3:30 p.m.;

• Dec. 17: Roseland, Dollar Tree, Sebastopol Road, 4-5:30 p.m.;

• Dec. 31: Freestone, 9-10 a.m.;

• Dec. 31: Valley Ford - 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.;

• Dec. 31: Bodega Bay, Veterinary Hospital, noon-1 p.m.;

• Dec. 31: Jenner, 1:30-3 p.m.;

• Dec. 31: Monte Rio, 3:30-5 p.m.