March 22, 2019
Four grant programs open for applications

March 22, 2019

Creative Sonoma is announcing that grants are available for nonprofit arts and cultural organizations, as well as individual artists, through four separate programs.  Grants will fund arts education projects for Sonoma County’s youth as well as provide career support to individual artists in the genres of visual arts, literary arts, and music.  Funding for the grants comes from the National Endowment for the Arts and Community Foundation Sonoma County.

Arts Education Innovation grants are available to nonprofit organizations that provide students, aged 2-18, with opportunities to participate in high quality arts learning programs.  Eligible projects can incorporate any creative discipline, from photography and writing to theater, graphic design, crafts, filmmaking and more.  Projects can be produced in schools, or in out-of-school settings.   Grant awards will be made up to $7,500 each.  The deadline for application is Fri., April 12, 2019.

Discovered Grants for Emerging Artists are available for five visual and five literary artists whose careers are on the cusp of breaking through.  Grant awards will be $2,500 each, and will also include a professional curated exhibition at the Museum of Sonoma County, readings of the literary artists’ work, and a print catalogue including work samples from both visual and literary artists.  Applicants must be residents of Sonoma County, age 21 or older, cannot be currently enrolled students, may not have representation through an agent (visual artists) or cannot have a published book (literary artists).  The deadline for application is Fri., April 12, 2019.  

Next Level Grants for musicians and bands are available for five musicians and/or bands to support activities that will advance their music careers.  Grant awards will be $2,500 each and will be paired with up to 10 hours of one-on-one business consulting in areas of career need identified by the grantees.  Applicants must be residents of Sonoma County and at least 21 years old.  The deadline for application is Fri., March 29, 2019.

Grant guidelines outlining eligibility and application forms are available at www.CreativeSonoma.org/grants.  Questions can be sent to Samantha.kimpel@sonoma-county.org.  For more information, please contact Kristen Madsen at kristen.madsen@sonoma-county.org.