Founders Day enjoyed by everyone -September 1966

By: Irene Hilsendager

Founders Day 1966 is over and there is a lovely new Miss Rohnert Park, Candy Michael with everyone enjoying the parade. There was also a Festival of the Ninth Moon ball, wine tasting fun with the “Little Old Winemaker of Asti”, the art display, bake contest and other activities too numerous to mention.

Friday evening with more than 500 people in attendance, Candy Michael, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John W. Michael of Anson Avenue, was chosen to reign as Miss Rohnert Park 1967. Miss California, June Lindeman, the pageant’s guest of honor was present at the pageant along with Leslie Straub, Miss Sonoma County.

Parade Grand Marshall, Captain Satellite, headed the Founders Day parade line-up followed by Ramona Winter and Lynn Grisler with the U.S. Coast Guard Band in sparkling white uniforms.

Among the highlights of the parade were; Candy Lane float, first place float winner, which was a large pink and white bear with a big lollipop. This charmer was a contribution of the neighbors of Alden Avenue (Candy Cane Lane). Another eye catcher was the Sebastopol Solarettes and their decorated car with the majorette groups. The Outer Pacers and Las Casitas Wheels were a colorful sight-square dancing around the parade route. Cloverdale Citrus Fair Queen, Kristy Burkes was lovely in her colorful orange. Clover Brand Creamery entry, Clover’s Ark, was a delight to the younger set with a blue ark, decorated with a variety of animals-pink elephant, black kangaroo and a host of other four-legged friends.

The Sebastopol Applettes majorette group with lovely Apple Blossom Queen, Kathy Skinner was a striking sight for all. Out for the exercise were the Las Casitas Wheels from Rohnert Park with their decorated bikes. Awards were presented to: Bands-U.S. Coast Guard, Alameda; Marching units-Santa Rosa Campions, second; Majorettes-first; Sebastopol Applettes, second; Junior groups, Sebastopol Applettes, first; Sebastopol Marionettes, second; Senior individual, Ellen Twombly, first; Junior individual, Ramona Winter, first; Cheri Hansen, second; Peewees, group, Sebastopol Solarettes; individuals, Kerry Lynn Rundle of Novato, first and Corine Brown, second.

Floats and decorated cars-Floats, Candy Cane Lane, first; Coast Guard Lighthouse float, second. Decorated cars, Rohnert Park Rosettes, first and Rohnert Park Women’s Association, second.

Color Guards and Marching units- U.S. Coast Guard, first, Two Rock Ranch, second; Petaluma Junior Riders, first; Redwood Empire Shetland Pony club, second; Senior group, 16th District Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary, first, and Junior Group, Cub Scout Pack 23 of Rohnert Park, first.

Most unusual-Outerpacers Square Dance Club, first and Gravenstein 4-H second.

Commercial entries-Clover Brand Creamery float, first; and Gay 90s Barber Shop float, second.

Mounted Units- Group, Sonoma County Centaurs, first; Individual horse and rider, Nobbie Ellars, first, and Mrs. J. J. Ellars, second.

Matched pair, Patricia Revard and Larry Robinson, first and Oscar’s Paint Store, second.

Miscellaneous-Diamond Jubilee, the Fitzpatrick children, first and Jackie Severy, second.

Judges were- For the bands and drill teams and Majorettes, John Peterson, Santa Rosa Junior College band instructor and Cathy Jeffre, co-partner of Kaydette Studios.

Floats and decorated autos, Ignacio Vella, chairman of Sonoma County Board of Supervisors; Diane Morgan, columnist, Press Democrat; and Robert Pope, president of Petaluma Chamber of Commerce.

Color guards and marching units, Col. Bradford McCormick, retired.

Comical and unusual, Janice Corey, editor of Sonoma County U.S. A. Magazine. Commercial, Jack Allen of North-cal Advertising Co. and Mounted units, Bill Garrison and James Hurley, members of the Sonoma County Fair Board of Directors.