Found in an old newspaper Still the same old problems.

By: Irene Hilsendager

Knowing how to meet another single person can be very troublesome. Especially if you have been married for a long time and your spouse suddenly passes away. You have to think of motivation. Do you want companionship, love or friendship?

This subject is not for the faint of heart. What kind of person are you looking for? Are you a businesswoman who is in her 50s, or 60s or even older? You certainly would not want to look in clubs where only the 20 and 30-year-olds hang out. Many people say, age is just a number, but at least consider that sometimes you will have more in common with people around your own age.

If you are spiritual, you should probably think about joining a religious organization. Some churches have Bible studies that you bay be interested in joining.

You can also meet people by thinking of going back to school. This is one way of meeting someone that has the same interests as you. Remember don’t go back to school just to find a single; you will have to do some homework in order to stay in the classrooms.

Small intimate coffee shops offer some very interesting people. Sit near the door and make eye contact every so often. Don’t stay hunched over a book, as no one will look your way unless you have a juicy book title staring up at the public.

Many on-line sites offer single matchups. The only good thing about this way of meeting singles, you may weed them out in the comfort of your own home before making such an important decision.

Many communities offer trips and activities. Some towns sponsor trips to museums, camping and cruises. Call the local cruise lines and see what type of trip is being planned. This is one way of meeting new people and trying new things. You can look for like-minded events. Think about joining a book club, volunteering in a town outside of your hometown or even host a potluck and invite people living in your apartment complex. Someone new may have moved in but was too shy to join in the activities. Did you ever think of going to the local bingo games or try weekend retreats?

