Fostering is fun

By: Mickey Zeldes

What’s even better than watching the telly at night? What provides laughing-out-loud non-stop entertainment? Guaranteed to amuse everyone from your kindergartner to your grandmother? A litter of kittens at play! And the best part is that when they finally get tired you get some cuddle time in too. The best of both worlds! I’m not suggesting that you adopt a whole litter – but you could foster a pair or more and have kittens (the politically correct way) to entertain you!

Fostering can be lots of fun. Watching little furballs play fight and wrestle, zoom around the room, explore new territory – it’s better than anything on the TV! As the days go by it’s fascinating to see them grow and develop little personalities. It’s a project the whole family can get involved in – no reason the children can’t help scooping the litterboxes or fill the kibble. And it’s an opportunity to teach appropriate handling, respect for when the animals are sleeping, important priorities (who gets to eat first?) and compassion to your children.

Kitten season is in full swing and we are seeing a second wave of litters now. With school and other life changes, we have lost a few of our foster families so we need to replenish our roster. If you think you are up for fostering (whether that be just a pair of kittens or a litter of 4-6 babies) –please sign up now to become a foster parent. It’s usually a commitment of usually just 2-3 weeks depending on the age and size of the kittens you take, and no experience is required – we provide all the food and supplies you need and are available for any questions. You just have to give them a safe small area in your house (a bathroom is perfect, or we can provide a cage), some time and love! More details are available on our website, https://rpanimalshelter.org/get-involved/foster-program/.

All applications to volunteer, for any position, are now done on-line. There is a link to the application on our website at https://rpanimalshelter.org/get-involved/volunteer-information/. We have streamlined our process to onboard new volunteers and more of it is done digitally. There is still a personal interview (for adults) and training, of course, but there is no longer a long wait for the next general orientation. If you have applied in the past and become frustrated with the delays, try again and submit an application online. If you don’t have a computer there are free ones available to use at the public library or you can stop by the shelter and one of our friendly staff will assist you with the application process.

In addition to foster parents, we need help in our front office, people willing to do some of the cleaning in the morning and closing in the evening, adoption outreach assistants and bunny huggers! Interested in fundraising? Our non-profit, the Animal Shelter League, can use a few helping hands for our upcoming fundraiser, Bark after Dark. When you apply on-line there is a spot to indicate your interests and skills, so we can match you up with the most appropriate position.

Come join our life-saving team – either by directly taking in and raising some kittens or by helping the shelter overall. We have a great group of animal lovers so you will have lots of good company! We know we couldn’t possibly do all that we do without the help of every single volunteer and we appreciate their energy and time. Come make a difference – apply today!

Upcoming Events

“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wed 1-6:30; Thurs.-Fri.-Sat. 1-5:30; Sun. 1-4:30.

Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.