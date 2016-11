Former San Francisco Giants star relief pitcher Jeremy Affeldt will be in Rohnert Park on Nov. 5 to support Hitting Home, benefitting On Campus Ministries.

The event includes dinner, a live auction, entertainment and an opportunity to meet and greet with the three-time World Series Champion.

The event will take place at the Doubletree Hotel ballroom from 6-9 p.m., and the cost is $100 per person. Go to oncampusministries.com to purchase tickets.