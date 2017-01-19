Forget snow, head to ISE this weekend

By: Bill Hanson

Members of the Santa Rosa Ski Club posted pictures of their stay at the club’s lodge in Truckee last week. Cold is the first thing that comes to mind. Beautiful, fresh snow is next, and finally there’s “oh what fun it is” to dig out your car under four feet of fresh snow on a 12-degree morning.

One bearded chap looked like he had gotten a bit too close to a snow blower. For now, the Sierra can stay right where it’s at and my feet will be next to the heater at home.

Still time for ISE

It’s not too late to visit the International Sportsmen’s Exposition (ISE) in Sacramento. Opening day was Thursday, Jan. 19, and it runs until Sunday, Jan. 22. Much of the festivities are aimed directly at families, check out their web site for details. The drive is about two hours from home to the State Fairgrounds.

A lesson in faceting

Sunday last local legend Don Richardson taught a small group of beginners how to facet gem stones. For more than six hours, Don taught us how to select a stone from a handful of Amethyst he brought to the class.

Then there was judging the best spot to cut a small window so you can look inside the stone. The next step is carefully mounting it on a small stick, which is then fitted into a finely calibrated machine.

He patiently watched over us as we made beginner mistakes, gently guiding our hand on the faceting machine. The work is tedious, like doing a big puzzle and frustrating at times. You begin to understand the motivation as your little chrysalis begins to take flight as it transforms into a thing of stunning beauty.

Faceted stones, usually on a lady’s finger, take on a whole different perspective when you appreciate how each tiny facet is cut and polished. A basic round cut has 52 facets, and some can have four times that number. There are an endless number of faceted stone recipes, each one cut to fit a particular stone’s color and reflective qualities. To check out a sampling, search Google Image for “faceted stones.” Most are breathtaking and all are cut by someone somewhere. All started as pebbles or chips of stone. In the hands of a faceter it is transformed into the sparkling beauty you see finished and mounted on a ring.

Road trip to Arizona

The last few days of this month I’ll be joining a good friend and jewelry making expert, Aaron Poovey, on a road trip to Arizona. We’ll begin in the tiny town of Quartzite to pick more than thousands of rough stones and fossils waiting to be a treasure for someone back home. Then we travel to Tucson for the mother of rock and gem shows. Hotels, convention centers and outdoor venues of covered booths are filled with offerings for the rock nut.

Quartzite is an amazing place to see more rocks and gems than you can dream of. Tucson is way bigger with more high-end offerings, more dealers and many more miles to cover in the few brief days we’ll be there. At the faceting class Don Richardson said, “The Tucson show is Quartzite on steroids.”

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.