History
April 24, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
“Not bloody likely”- History April 1992 “I’ll drink to that”-History April 1992 Rohnert Park has had many mayors since 1962 What will Cotati be like in 20 years? Answers from around town-1983-Part I Cotati in 1983 Rohnert Park sign celebrates 51st birthday-2011 Commercial and industrial growth foreseen-1983 Brixx, A new and upscale pizza comes to Cotati-2011 An invitation to dinner-June 2010 Guys can cook too! History-2010 Waste drop-off at Stadium- History April 1992 Feb. 8 history 1992 ‘Reuse’ is a message of paint exchange Students at Tech High learn about History-2010 Tech High Interact Camp-2010 Weather bulletin from Minot, ND-March 2010 California enjoy your rain! 1962 Rohnert Park becomes a city  From the Archives What will Cotati be like in 20 years? Answers from around town-1983-Part 2 RP chamber of Commerce-May 2010 RP sign restoration-2012 A grand night for ‘Sharing of the Green’ 2011 Dolls in the classroom at Monte Vista-2011 Cotati History-July 2018 Pianos, piano and no more Piano- History July 2010 The bandstand-1983 Rappers for Hospice and the Human Race-history Ranch News-May 2010 20/30 Club active in charity and worthy causes-2011  City of Cotati receives Grant-July 2010 From the archives VI-1996 Food Bank launches annual food and funds drive-2010 And the California State Elementary spelling champion is Miller! -2009 1962 Rohnert Park becomes a city History: The end product…strawberries - 2009 City of Cotati appoints police chief-July 2010 Biggest food drive at SSU yields 1800 lbs. of food-Jan. 2010 Come catch Cotati’s vision-2010 From the Archives IV-2009

For the want of toys- history 2010

By: Irene Hilsendager
April 19, 2019

At the age of three, Hunter became an enthusiastic businessperson. He had big plans and has carried them right into a thriving little business.

One day he asked his parents for money to buy toys. His father told him he should earn money somehow. So while the father and son were on a walk, Hunter saw someone cut down a tree and he imagined a walking stick could be made out of one of the branches. Therefore, his idea for walking sticks was the perfect answer to getting more and newer toys.

Hunter says he finds branches on Petaluma Hill Rd. or even asks landscapers to save unusual looking branches so that he can convert them to a beautiful and unusual walking stick.

During the Rohnert Park Farmers Market in the summer months, Hunter sold between 40-50 very handsome walking sticks. If you see a couple of prominent people, Pam Stafford and Jake Mackenzie walking around with a handsome walking stick, they most likely were purchased from Hunter Ward, the Creative Director.

Hunter says he has furthered his business by now making canes. The stick and cane business has been spreading through the ranks about the young lad at the summer market that is quite the entrepreneur. Hunter even has his own toolbox and recently bought himself an electric drill (remember he is only five years old). 

He loves to do projects and displays with PVC pipe and fittings. Ward is very respectful of all tools especially the electric sander which is used to shine up the branches. 

Hunter says, “I don’t like to use the sander as it stirs up my asthma and it is much too noisy so dad has to do it.” He likes to decorate and paint the sticks and canes and some even have his initials on the bottom.

Hunter was quite proud telling the story of going hiking with his dad; especially Thanksgiving Day while Mom cooks dinner. It is alone time for the fellows and in many places they will bring treasure boxes and hide them. When found, a message is inside to contact Hunter and that lucky person will get a free walking stick.

His prices are quite reasonable-canes are $20, walking sticks with a compass are $20 and the ones without a compass are $15 and when he is not doing business in his workshop, he is going to a charter school in Petaluma.

Since Farmers Market is closed for the summer months, Hunter says he will focus on going to holiday and craft fairs to peddle his wares.

He knows his business will thrive as a remote controlled helicopter is on his “want” list along with several erector sets. Hunter doesn’t always just buy toys for himself; he bought his mom a beautiful necklace from the vendor booth next to him at the market. Oh yes! Hunter also collects magnets-if you have an unusual magnet that he would enjoy, look him up and present him with a magnet and watch his eyes light up. 

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.