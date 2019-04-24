For the want of toys- history 2010

By: Irene Hilsendager

At the age of three, Hunter became an enthusiastic businessperson. He had big plans and has carried them right into a thriving little business.

One day he asked his parents for money to buy toys. His father told him he should earn money somehow. So while the father and son were on a walk, Hunter saw someone cut down a tree and he imagined a walking stick could be made out of one of the branches. Therefore, his idea for walking sticks was the perfect answer to getting more and newer toys.

Hunter says he finds branches on Petaluma Hill Rd. or even asks landscapers to save unusual looking branches so that he can convert them to a beautiful and unusual walking stick.

During the Rohnert Park Farmers Market in the summer months, Hunter sold between 40-50 very handsome walking sticks. If you see a couple of prominent people, Pam Stafford and Jake Mackenzie walking around with a handsome walking stick, they most likely were purchased from Hunter Ward, the Creative Director.

Hunter says he has furthered his business by now making canes. The stick and cane business has been spreading through the ranks about the young lad at the summer market that is quite the entrepreneur. Hunter even has his own toolbox and recently bought himself an electric drill (remember he is only five years old).

He loves to do projects and displays with PVC pipe and fittings. Ward is very respectful of all tools especially the electric sander which is used to shine up the branches.

Hunter says, “I don’t like to use the sander as it stirs up my asthma and it is much too noisy so dad has to do it.” He likes to decorate and paint the sticks and canes and some even have his initials on the bottom.

Hunter was quite proud telling the story of going hiking with his dad; especially Thanksgiving Day while Mom cooks dinner. It is alone time for the fellows and in many places they will bring treasure boxes and hide them. When found, a message is inside to contact Hunter and that lucky person will get a free walking stick.

His prices are quite reasonable-canes are $20, walking sticks with a compass are $20 and the ones without a compass are $15 and when he is not doing business in his workshop, he is going to a charter school in Petaluma.

Since Farmers Market is closed for the summer months, Hunter says he will focus on going to holiday and craft fairs to peddle his wares.

He knows his business will thrive as a remote controlled helicopter is on his “want” list along with several erector sets. Hunter doesn’t always just buy toys for himself; he bought his mom a beautiful necklace from the vendor booth next to him at the market. Oh yes! Hunter also collects magnets-if you have an unusual magnet that he would enjoy, look him up and present him with a magnet and watch his eyes light up.

