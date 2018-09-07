Football in full swing, 3rd win

By: David Rheinhart

The Cougars faced off this time down in El Cerrito against the Gauchos, Friday, Aug. 31st in a game that ended 30-7 thanks in no small part to the efforts of Cougar’s running back, Rasheed Rankin.

Rankin racked up two touchdowns and 97 rushing yards to land himself the title of MVP for the game. This far outstrips the national average of 31.4 yards for a player of Rankin’s position and age.

The Cougars took charge in the first quarter and continued to ratchet up their score all the way through. The only response from the Gauchos came in the fourth when they managed to score a single touchdown, but with the Cougar’s substantial lead it wasn’t nearly enough. The Cougars closed out the game with four touchdowns and a field goal.

This is the Cougar’s third victory for the season. They are undefeated and rated second in their division behind Bishop O’Doul in Oakland. Their next game will be against Compalindo High, Friday, Sep. 7th at the Cougar’s Stadium at Rancho Cotate High School.