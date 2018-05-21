Health
May 21, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Stroke awareness month: Why it is important to BEFAST New approaches to preventing Alzheimers Sugary drink consumption decreasing in Southwest Santa Rosa How elders can avoid hospitalizations Creating the strongest picture Ways for at-home elders to earn online income You cannot afford to ignore your smile or your breath! Motivating ourselves constructively When the time comes:Â On managing all aspects of a family membersâ€™ life High tech for Elders: If you fall down our clothing will call 911 Toothpaste, toothpaste everywhere Itâ€™s all right to be wrong! The ABCs of IBD treatments Doctors with a heart to raise money for fire victims Why does the tech sector not hire elders? Steps that protect cognitive vitalityÂ  Turn a light on teeth whitening Motivation that works Parents and kids; how to know it’s time to change decision makers Don’t let those allergies get to you Elders with Dementia in charge of money and care? The shape of Spring Sonoma County ranks seventh healthiest in state How do other cultures care for their elderly? Planning for long-term care Alzheimer's Disease: Where are we now? Wonderful wisdom teeth â€“ Is it wise to have them? Your setbacks can be experiences, not failures How to make a relationship last Navigating the aging journey Top 10 things you should know to prepare for an aging population How dentistry handles gastric reflux disease Super Heroes - Digital X-Rays - Modern dentistry How to be an optimist How dry am I? Dry mouth February is heart month An epidemic of anxiety in the elderly RP Health Center expands access to dental service for children & teens Get active for a healthy heart The perils of meth mouth

Food â€“ friend or foe?

By: Dawn Dolan
May 18, 2018

 

So many questions arise these days about what to eat and what not to eat. How did such a natural thing as eating become so complicated? Opinions are not the only thing to vary widely on ‘should’ and ‘shouldn’t’. Research studies and data can also give conflicting conclusions. To make things even more complicated, many people are finding that they have allergies or intolerances to foods that they once could eat without problems.

As humans, we are always trying to come up with ideas on how to do things in a better or more efficient way. Sometimes these ‘good ideas’ backfire. Many times the problems that we are facing today are the results of a ‘good solution’ to a problem of yesterday. We are not always able to predict the future consequences of our actions.

A couple of examples in the area of food come immediately to mind. One example is that of the changes in the wheat production in the U.S. a few decades ago. It seemed like a very good idea to cross breed the varieties of wheat to get a larger yield per acre and have thicker stalks for ease of reaping. This, however, produced wheat with a much higher gluten and gliadin content than our bodies were used to consuming, thus leading to many digestive disturbances for so many people.

Another example is the widespread use of glyphosate based products for pest control for our crops. When the glyphosate itself was thought to be fairly non-toxic in the beginning, no consideration was given to the extremely toxic metabolites that it decomposes into and how that affects our microbiome that controls most of our digestive processes. Repairing this damage in our bodies is critical for our overall health and wellbeing.

As civilization advances, it is wise to remember that many of the ‘old ways’ that have been employed successfully for many centuries need to be looked at carefully with changes made on a small enough scale to allow time for those possible ‘unforeseen consequences’ to make their appearance.

Dawn Dolan, MA, ACN is an advocate for integrative healthcare, consulting with medical doctors, chiropractors, acupuncturists, psychotherapists, body workers, massage therapists and other healthcare professionals. She can be reached by email at office@rejuvandwellbeing.com.