Lorena Fontanelli is the Senior Branch Operations Officer and Assistant Vice President of the Rohnert Park Branch. She has over eighteen years of banking experience, the last four at Summit Bank.

Lorena is actively involved in the Rohnert Park community and is the past Vice President of Rebuilding Rohnert Park and has assisted NOAH in their mission to take care of neighbors who need assistance with food. Lorena lives in Rohnert Park and is currently attending Santa Rosa Junior College