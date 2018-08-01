Flashbacks to July 1976

By: Irene Hilsendager

Ground was broken Thursday for the new $2.48 million art department building at Sonoma State College. According to Nore Thiesfeld, the college planning director, the one -story wood structure will have 46,400 square feet of space. It will contain 11 studio labs and is expected to be completed by Sept. of 1977. The new building will be located behind the newly completed student union, next to the campus lakes.

Jerry Koler is the newest officer assigned to the Sonoma State College campus Public Safety office. He holds teaching credentials in police science and is working toward his B.A. in criminal justice administration. He’s married, has two children and presently lives in Clearlake.

Rohnert Park’ City Council gave their OK to sell city water to local dairymen who are feeling the pinch of a dry winter. By a 3-1 vote with Art Robert voting “no” the council will allow dairymen to come into the city in the early morning hours, fill their tanker trucks with Rohnert Park water and bring it back to their thirsty herds.

Books for the book fair to benefit the new public library are being collected now through Sept. 10 at the old public library on Collegeview Drive at 403 Ava Ave. and also at Silver Sunbeam Supply in downtown Cotati near Lombardi’s Market. All residents are encouraged to donate any amount of good used books.

Who was “Mr. Swiss” of Rohnert Park? Actually, it was Bob Chumley.

Maybe residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati don’t realize how lucky they are living in Sonoma County. People from San Francisco and all over the Bay Area drive here to buy produce direct from the farm and ranch. The majority of them are equipped with the 1976 issue of Sonoma County Farm trail maps.

One of the most popular volunteer workers at Rancho Cotate High School, Roberts Anderson, was the recipient of the Outstanding Citizen of the Year award was presented by the Petaluma Coordinating council recently at the Green Mill Inn.

Last year fireworks (how many years have we heard this?) This might be the last year fireworks are sold in Rohnert Park. The recent spell of hot weather was cited as one of the reasons. Although the organizations can use the money, city council members thought it best if the practice was stopped.

Sorry but the fireworks booths are in still in full swing as you read this in 2018

Six officers in Rohnert Park’s Dept. of Public Safety were awarded certificates for “acts of valor” during the fatal East Cotati Ave. pipeline explosion that claimed two lives in March. Honored were Jerry Bick, Chief of Fire Service, Bob Dennett, Director of Public Safety and officers Delane Patton, Dan Gallagher, Robert Williams and Jim Park.