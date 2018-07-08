Flashbacks-1971

By: Irene Hilsendager

Did you know?

The Cotati Chamber of Commerce installation dinner will be held Jan. 8 at the Green Mill Inn, Earl Jones, acting president of the Sonoma State College will be the featured speaker for the evening. Chairman of the event is Steve Jones, branch manager of the Exchange Bank.

Members of the St. Joseph Italian Federation are planning a dinner at the Green Mill as a thank you to those who helped with the recent chicken-ravioli dinner and dance.

New officers of the group will be installed at St. John’s Parish Hall in Napa later on. Local officers to be installed are Andrew Camozzi, president; vice President Sam Aggio, vice president; Mrs. Donald Church, Secretary and Mrs. Agnes Hannon, Treasurer.

A trust fund to aid in the cause of Pete Callinan, Jr. has been established at the Rohnert Park Exchange Bank by three well-known residents.

Callinan, injured in a New Year’s Day football accident is still listed by the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital as being in critical condition in the intensive care center. He underwent surgery and neurological system last week and is presently breathing by use of an oxygen apparatus.

The youth still has no sensation in his limbs and has to be turned frequently to aid in circulation. Doctors are still waiting for positive results of last week’s operation.

Beginning Jan. 20, 1971, the Clarion will embark on a fund-raising campaign on behalf of the Rancho Cotate Boosters Club to benefit athletics and other extra- curricular activities at the Rancho Cotate High School.

Outlook: 1971 and still?

Rohnert Park is doing its thing and doesn’t need Cotati.

Cotati is doing its thing and doesn’t need Rohnert Park.

But do they need each other?

Should the two communities break down and merge if only to end the speculation to whether or not it’s feasible?

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.