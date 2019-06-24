Five vehicle crash shuts down Golf Course Dr.

On Fri. afternoon, June 14 at close to 1 p.m. the Rohnert Park department of Public Safety began receiving 911 calls reporting a multiple vehicle collision with injuries on Golf Course Dr. near Labath Ave. Personnel from RPDPS responded and found five vehicles involved in the collision and multiple involved parties with injuries. The CHP, Sonoma Life Support and the Sonoma County Fire District also assisted.

The preliminary investigation conducted by RP patrol officers indicated that the driver of a BMW was driving westbound on Golf Course Dr. when he looked down at his cellular telephone. He then collided into the back of a vehicle stopped at the red light on Golf Course Dr. waiting to make a left turn onto Labath Ave. The initial collision set off a chain reaction of rear-end collisions involving other vehicles stopped at the same red light. A total of five vehicles were involved in the accident.

Golf Course Dr. was closed completely in between Dowdell Ave. and Labath Ave. for about an hour while emergency personnel treated the injured and investigated the collision. There were no serious injuries as a result of the collision and none of the occupants were transported to the hospital.

Drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor in the collision. This is a reminder of the dangers of distracted driving and RPPS would like to remind drivers to be safe with a phone inside of the vehicle as well as the law regarding hands free driving with cell phones.