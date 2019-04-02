Five tips for a healthy smile

By: Jamie Sahouria

There are things one learns in life that make you think to yourself - Well, that’s not rocket science! That’s exactly how to feel about these five tips for maintaining a healthy smile. These are tried and true pieces of advice that you’ve probably already heard from your favorite dentist or hygienist. When creating good habits, repetition is helpful, so feel free to cut these out and put them on your bathroom mirror.

Brush your teeth-We often recommend brushing twice a day, but for those superstars out there, after every meal is ideal. Make sure your tooth brush is a soft bristle one so that you are not risking damage to your teeth or gums.

Eat healthy-There are foods that can harm your teeth (sugar-filled ones) and foods that can protect your teeth. These types of foods include: fruits, vegetables, cheese, chicken, nuts and milk (unprocessed foods are best). By eating healthy, you are helping to protect your tooth enamel and prevent bacteria from forming and spreading in your mouth. Sugar-rich foods will only fuel these bacteria and cause decay.

Flossing is one of the most underutilized parts of oral hygiene. It takes literally seconds each day, and if done faithfully, will protect the parts of your tooth that the tooth brush can’t reach.

Visit your dentist-Please go to the dentist at least twice a year. Sometimes, if you are having issues with gum disease, you will be asked to come in more often. Regular check-ups can catch issues when they are small and before they get expensive.

Quit smoking-Smoking is horrible for your gums and teeth. It can cause bad breath, tooth discoloration, increase risk of gum disease and oral cancer among other things. Even smokeless tobacco can affect your oral health and increase the risk of tooth decay.

Five steps to a healthy smile; easy right? Try to follow these tips and find out! Happy smiling!

Dr. Jamie Sahouria is Rohnert Park’s only full time, board certified pediatric dentist. She works at 1303 Medical Center Drive, where she and partner doctors provide dental care and braces for kids and adults. Dr. Jamie is a Rohnert Park native and is a proud graduate of The Ranch. She can be reached via her website at www.BrushFlosssSmile.com