Five Creek clears another hurdle

By: Dave Williams

Council approves amendments to plans for mixed-use project in northwest Rohnert Park

The proposed Residences at Five Creek project in Rohnert Park moved a major step toward fruition when the RP City Council approved a number of entitlements, including a mitigated negative declaration, for the developer of the property at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Five Creek (mixed-use) project will be located on a 15.29-acre site within the 32.8 acres covered by the Stadium Area Master Plan (SAMP). It will develop 12.32 acres with: a 132-room hotel; 34,000 square-foot retail center; 135-unit apartment complex; and an 0.65-acre public park. The project’s proposed tentative map also creates a 2.97-acre parcel that will be developed by Rohnert Park as a fire station and a corporation yard.

The Stadium Area Master Plan covers the northwest corner of Rohnert Park. It has taken the city and the developer, MJW Investments LLC, nearly 18 months to get to this point. MJW Investments is a real estate company that specializes in acquisition, development and asset management with an emphasis on value-add apartment and student housing projects. Stadium RP Development Partners will build the hotel.

The council’s approval allows the Five Creek project to change the current Regional Commercial land use designation of the site to a combination of Parks/Recreation, High Density Residential and Regional Commercial.

“This was a strategic plan priority to sell surplus land the city owned for economic development purposes,” Rohnert Park City Manager Darrin Jenkins said. “We marketed that property with primary purpose of getting a hotel on that site and we’ve been successful. We have a buyer and the council approved purchase and sale agreement about a year ago.”

A mitigated negative declaration is a short document that describes the proposed project, presents findings related to environmental conditions, includes a copy of the Initial Study which documents the reasons to support the findings, and includes mitigation measures, if any, included in the project to avoid potentially significant effects. Also approved were: a General Plan amendment; SAMP amendments; the final development plan and conditional use permit; a development agreement between the city and Stadium RP Development Partners LLC; and a tentative map.

Councilman Joseph Callinan wanted residents of Rohnert Park to know why the process took so long.

“We have tried to look at long term goals for Rohnert Park and talked about the hotel tax, which is the easiest tax a city can get,” Callinan said. “We were very excited when they approached us. We had no offers. We have taken this very seriously, it’s been a long process and I want everyone to understand how we got where we’re at.”

The following is a chronological look on the progress of the Five Creeks project:

• In August 2015, a purchase and sales agreement was entered into between Stadium RP Development Partners and RP for the sale of 12.32 acres of the remaining SAMP area (approximately 3.0 acres remains owned by the city for a future public safety and public works facility).

• The RP Planning Commission approved a preliminary development plan for this project in May 12, 2016 and conducted a joint study session with the Parks and Recreation Commission on June 8, 2016 to identify the preferred location, configuration and improvements for the proposed park.

• Parks and Recreation Commission recommends approval of the final development plan (which includes a 0.65-acre park).

• Planning Commission in December 2016 recommends approval of all project entitlements to the City Council.

• City Council approves the project entitlements on Tuesday night.

Early this year, a Site Plan and Architectural Review (SPAR) submittal is expected for the hotel and the apartment complex, pending the approval of the Planning Commission. And the submittal of grading and building permit applications for hotel and apartment complex are expected by mid-year.

The Five Creek project proposes to change the current Regional Commercial land use designation of the Five Creek project site to a combination of Parks/Recreation, High Density Residential and Regional Commercial.

“This a true mixed use project,” said Matt Waken, representing MJW Investments. “We added the park feature at the request of the city. We feel we put a lot of care and concern. We’ve got the bocce ball, the skate area, lawn area, area where kids can congregate and play. We think we’ve been a good development partner for the city’s last phase of stadium plan.”